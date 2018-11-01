What's the Situation? Married.

Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino wed longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce on Thursday in front of family and friends, including co-stars such as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, whose daughters Giovanna and Meilani served as flower girls.

Other guests included Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, Us Weekly reports. The ceremony took place at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

"Today I marry my best friend , My College Sweetheart, My everything," Sorrentino wrote on Instagram hours before the wedding, alongside a photo of him and Pesce kissing. "Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here's to our big day."

The wedding took place a couple of months before the 36-year-old reality star must surrender to authorities to begin an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

Following Sorrentino's sentencing in October, Pesce had said on Instagram, "We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future. We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you."