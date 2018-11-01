These Victoria's Secret Fashion Show musical guests are going to rock the runway.

Just days away from the annual catwalk extravaganza, Victoria's Secret has officially announced the slate of performers scheduled to serenade the the lingerie-clad Angels and fans watching from around the world. Spoiler alert: we're all going to be singing along the entire show.

Drum roll please!

Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts are all going to take the stage catwalk come Dec. 2. Needless to say, it's going to a be a show packed with serious hits!

"Brb working on my strut," Ballerini teased fans on social media. "Can't wait to play at the #VSfashionshow Dec 2."