Kim Kardashian made headlines this Halloween—and it wasn't just for her costume.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended her sister Kendall Jenner's spooktacular bash on Wednesday with BFF Jonathan Cheban. The besties dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee; however, guests had a hard time identifying the duo.

"Nobody knew who we were," a frustrated Kim said via an Instagram Stories video, later adding that all of the attendees were "too f--king young" to figure it out and that it was "so sad."

While sister Kylie Jenner caught onto the costume right away, many of the guests continued to struggle with placing the KKW Beauty head.

"Nobody knows who I am," Kim told her fellow guest and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd. "Yeah! Retarded."

Needless to say, followers immediately picked up on her use of the word. Kim has since apologized for her comment.

"I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community," she said in a comment to E! News. "I try to learn from my mistakes, and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I'm sorry."