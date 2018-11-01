Beyoncé Is the Fastest Woman in the World on Halloween

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 4:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beyonce, Florence Griffith Joyner, Halloween

Instagram, Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Beyoncé has outdone herself this Halloween.

Days after revealing her Toni Braxton-inspired costume on Instagram, the 37-year-old entertainer shared photos of her second look—a tribute to Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner.

Beyoncé chose a very specific outfit, as it's the one Griffith Joyner wore at the 1988 Olympics Trials in Indiana. At the time, Sports Illustrated put her on the cover of its July 25 issue, calling her the "Fastest Woman in the World" after she set the 100-meter record in 10.49 seconds.

The "Grown Woman" singer's husband, Jay-Z, dressed up as gold medalist Tommie Smith. At the 1968 Summer Olympics, Smith and bronze medalist John Carlos raised their gloved fists during the National Anthem after the 200M race. Additionally, the American athletes joined Australian silver medalist Peter Norman in wearing human rights badges on their jackets.

Beyoncé did not reveal what her three children wore to go trick-or-treating.

Now that Halloween over, take a look at more of Beyoncé's costumes through the years:

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Florence Griffith Joyner

For her second look in 2018, the singer channeled the three-time Olympic gold medalist. Jay-Z, meanwhile, dressed up as fellow gold medalist sprinter Tommie Smith.

Beyonce, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Toni Braxton

Queen Bey kicked off Halloween 2018 with a masterful recreation of the R&B legend's 1993 self-titled album. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Notorious B.I.G. & Lil' Kim

In 2017, Bey and Jay-Z went all out as the legendary rappers. 

Article continues below

Beyonce, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Lil' Kim

The "Love on Top" songstress paid tribute to the hip-hop superstar with a variety of elaborate looks in 2017, including this iconic Chanel-inspired wig.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Halloween

Instagram

Barbie & Ken

In 2016, the famous parents recruited daughter Blue Ivy Carter to play out their Barbie fantasy. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Halloween 2016

Instagram

Salt-N-Pepa

Push it real good! Bey, Blue and Tina Knowles channeled their inner hip-hop divas in 2016. 

Article continues below

Beyonce, Halloween

beyonce.com

Coming to America

All hail Prince Akeem! The rapper went as Eddie Murphy's character from the 1988 flick, while Bey and Blue followed suit in similar ensembles in 2015. 

Beyonce, Halloween

beyonce.com

Storm

Beyoncé to the rescue! She brought the comic book superhero to life for a Halloween bash in 2015. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Halloween

beyonce.com

Janet & Michael Jackson

In Blue Ivy's first public Halloween get-up in 2014, the mother-daughter duo looked absolutely adorable as the world-famous performers. 

Article continues below

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Jay Z, Halloween

beyonce.com

Frida Kahlo & Jean-Michel Basquiat

The power couple got artsy for Halloween festivities in 2014.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Halloween

Instagram

Angel

We'll never know if it hurt when Bey fell from Heaven, but her 2013 costume is certainly angelic. 

Beyonce, Halloween

beyonce.com

The White Rabbit

Beyoncé must have been late for a very important date during Halloween 2012. 

Article continues below

Beyonce, Halloween

beyonce.com

Spider-Man

The celeb's Spidey senses were most definitely tingling while celebrating Halloween in 2012. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Halloween , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

These Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Musical Guests Will Have All the Hits Covered

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Calls Friends "Retarded" for Not Recognizing Her Pamela Anderson Halloween Costume

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Is a Social Media Queen and You Should Start Following Her ASAP

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

Prepare for an "Incredibly Emotional" and "Bittersweet" Final Season of Game of Thrones

Heidi Klum, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Heidi Klum's Princess Fiona Costume Will Make You Green With Envy: See Her Epic Halloween Transformation

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé Couples Status Check: Who's Still Together and Who Got Divorced?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.