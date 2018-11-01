Beyoncé Is the Fastest Woman in the World on Halloween

Beyoncé has outdone herself this Halloween.

Days after revealing her Toni Braxton-inspired costume on Instagram, the 37-year-old entertainer shared photos of her second look—a tribute to Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner.

Beyoncé chose a very specific outfit, as it's the one Griffith Joyner wore at the 1988 Olympics Trials in Indiana. At the time, Sports Illustrated put her on the cover of its July 25 issue, calling her the "Fastest Woman in the World" after she set the 100-meter record in 10.49 seconds.

The "Grown Woman" singer's husband, Jay-Z, dressed up as gold medalist Tommie Smith. At the 1968 Summer Olympics, Smith and bronze medalist John Carlos raised their gloved fists during the National Anthem after the 200M race. Additionally, the American athletes joined Australian silver medalist Peter Norman in wearing human rights badges on their jackets.

Beyoncé did not reveal what her three children wore to go trick-or-treating.

Now that Halloween over, take a look at more of Beyoncé's costumes through the years: