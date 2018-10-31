Sarah Jessica Parker cast a spell on us when she revealed she has only seen Hocus Pocus once since it's release in 1993.

The spell she placed on us was a heap of confusion and a dash of bewilderment since the movie is a total cult classic. According to SJP, who played one of the Sanderson witches, she barely even remembers the plot line to the film. She confessed to E! News, "I have very specific memories of the making of the movie, but not as much the story of the movie. I just don't recall the plot."

Her daughters themselves may have a better recollection of the film because they've seen it "a couple of times."

As a refresher for both the Sex and the City star and those unaware of the popular film, the spooky Sanderson witches are accidentally freed by a new resident of Salem, Mass. leading to a night of tricks and treats for young Max and Dani. Exactly 25 years later, the movie has become a Halloween must.