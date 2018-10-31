by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 4:29 PM
Sarah Jessica Parker cast a spell on us when she revealed she has only seen Hocus Pocus once since it's release in 1993.
The spell she placed on us was a heap of confusion and a dash of bewilderment since the movie is a total cult classic. According to SJP, who played one of the Sanderson witches, she barely even remembers the plot line to the film. She confessed to E! News, "I have very specific memories of the making of the movie, but not as much the story of the movie. I just don't recall the plot."
Her daughters themselves may have a better recollection of the film because they've seen it "a couple of times."
As a refresher for both the Sex and the City star and those unaware of the popular film, the spooky Sanderson witches are accidentally freed by a new resident of Salem, Mass. leading to a night of tricks and treats for young Max and Dani. Exactly 25 years later, the movie has become a Halloween must.
Bette Midler Joins Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Special With Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Dove Cameron and More
Disney
This October, many of the cast members reunited at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for the 25th anniversary of the film. Vanessa Hudgensand Jordan Fisher hosted the spooky event, which included a costume contest and a myriad of activities.
And the bullies from the film decided to reenact their infamous scene for E! News. Check out their hilarious video here!
