14 of the Best Lip Plumping Products Money Can Buy

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 6:00 AM
Fact: We don't have to tell you that the holiday season also doubles as the unofficial kissing season.
We also don't have to remind you that the cold weather also equals dry skin and flaky unkissable lips are a big part of that scenario. Sure, you can slather your lips in a hydrating basic balm but to keep you in the holiday spirit, a plumping lip gloss is the way to go. Not only does the high shine make your lips look luscious as can be, the tingly ingredients (like collagen, peppermint, menthol and more) actually work to make your lips appear slightly larger—sans injections.
Now who can be mad at that?
BUY IT: DuWop Lip Venom, $16
BUY IT: SOAP & GLORY Sexy Mother Pucker Pillow Plump XXL Lip Plumping Gloss, $14
BUY IT: Jouer Cosmetics Lip Enhancer, $16
BUY IT: JOSIE MARAN Argan Lip Sting Plumping Butter, $23
BUY IT: TOO FACED Lip Injection Extreme, $28
BUY IT: DR DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE Hyaluronic Marine Collagen Lip Cushion, $36
BUY IT: AMOREPACIFIC Dual Nourishing Lip Serum, $42
BUY IT: SkinMedica HA5 Smooth & Plump Lip System (2 piece), $68
BUY IT: Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm™, $18
BUY IT: CHARLOTTE TILBURY Collagen Lip Bath Gloss, $35
BUY IT: MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Lip Booster, $23
BUY IT: DIOR Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss, $34
BUY IT: MURAD Rapid Collagen Infusion For Lips, $24
BUY IT: ALGENIST GENIUS Liquid Collagen Lip, $35
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
