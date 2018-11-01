14 of the Best Lip Plumping Products Money Can Buy

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Lip Plumpers

Fact: We don't have to tell you that the holiday season also doubles as the unofficial kissing season.

We also don't have to remind you that the cold weather also equals dry skin and flaky unkissable lips are a big part of that scenario. Sure, you can slather your lips in a hydrating basic balm but to keep you in the holiday spirit, a plumping lip gloss is the way to go. Not only does the high shine make your lips look luscious as can be, the tingly ingredients (like collagen, peppermint, menthol and more) actually work to make your lips appear slightly larger—sans injections.

Now who can be mad at that?

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

DuWop

BUY IT:  DuWop Lip Venom, $16

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

SOAP & GLORY

BUY IT:  SOAP & GLORY Sexy Mother Pucker Pillow Plump XXL Lip Plumping Gloss, $14

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

Jouer Cosmetics

BUY IT:  Jouer Cosmetics Lip Enhancer, $16

Article continues below

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

JOSIE MARAN

BUY IT:  JOSIE MARAN Argan Lip Sting Plumping Butter, $23

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

TOO FACED

BUY IT: TOO FACED Lip Injection Extreme, $28

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

DR DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE

BUY IT:  DR DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE Hyaluronic Marine Collagen Lip Cushion, $36

Article continues below

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

AMOREPACIFIC

BUY IT:  AMOREPACIFIC Dual Nourishing Lip Serum, $42

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

SkinMedica

BUY IT:  SkinMedica HA5 Smooth & Plump Lip System (2 piece), $68 

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

Drunk Elephant

BUY IT:  Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm™, $18

Article continues below

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

BUY IT:  CHARLOTTE TILBURY Collagen Lip Bath Gloss, $35

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

MAKE UP FOR EVER

BUY IT:  MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Lip Booster, $23

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

Dior

BUY IT:  DIOR Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss, $34

Article continues below

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

Murad

BUY IT:  MURAD Rapid Collagen Infusion For Lips, $24

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

Algenist

BUY IT:  ALGENIST GENIUS Liquid Collagen Lip, $35

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Style , Style Collective , VG , Life/Style
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

These Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Musical Guests Will Have All the Hits Covered

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Calls Friends "Retarded" for Not Recognizing Her Pamela Anderson Halloween Costume

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Is a Social Media Queen and You Should Start Following Her ASAP

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

Prepare for an "Incredibly Emotional" and "Bittersweet" Final Season of Game of Thrones

Heidi Klum, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Heidi Klum's Princess Fiona Costume Will Make You Green With Envy: See Her Epic Halloween Transformation

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé Couples Status Check: Who's Still Together and Who Got Divorced?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.