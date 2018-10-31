Change is coming for female filmmakers in and around Hollywood.

Earlier this week, several talented stars including Rashida Jones, Amy Adams and Annie Lennox came together at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Action: The Academy Women's Initiative event.

In partnership with E! Entertainment and Swarovski, the gathering held at Delilah in West Hollywood was part of The Academy's commitment in having a more inclusive film community.

During Tuesday's event, E! News had the chance to chat with some talented faces who were asked to share the most meaningful changes for women in the industry this year.

"This year has been one where the voice that maybe we brought to light last year has been able to be amplified," Lily Collins shared with us. "Everything from the pay gap to women taking over more jobs that are usually male driven, just issues and topics that have been around but haven't been maybe as talked about openly before, I think this year has really risen to the top of everyone's priority list."