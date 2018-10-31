Thomas Rhett Gets Candid About the Highs and Lows of Adoption

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Thomas Rhett's family is "Unforgettable."

Sure, we love the country music singer's romantic date nights with wife Lauren Akins. And yes, we adore those candid pictures of their two daughters Ada James and Willa Gray.

But what fans can't get enough of is the proud parents' journey to adopting Willa Gray. Back in May 2017, the couple announced the big news to fans. Fast-forward to today and mom and dad are thinking about doing it again.

"For me and Lauren, it was one of the most amazing but also challenging experiences of our lives and it is something that totally changed our lives for forever. Willa Gray is literally the joy of my world. I cannot imagine living my life without Willa Gray today," Thomas Rhett shared with E! News during National Adoption Awareness Month. "It's one of those things that you should really think hard about, but also know that if you do it, you are giving somebody a chance at a life they may not have had otherwise."

He continued, "[It's] something we will more than likely do again. Lauren wants a million kids so we need to get back on that train."