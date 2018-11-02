The cast and crew on hand recommended we hold onto the cuteness of the baby scene we witnessed on set, because there is a whole lot that isn't cute in season four of Outlander. (Read: PTSD, here we come.) But the beginning of the season certainly does have its warm fuzzies.

Season four of Outlander picks up four months after Jamie and Claire arrive in America in 1768, heading for Jamie's Aunt Jocasta's (Maria Doyle Kennedy) house, which turns out to be an expansive plantation. A major theme in season four is the idea of home, as Claire and Jamie eventually settle on "Fraser's Ridge" in North Carolina and put down roots.

"This is the first time we get to see them as a couple and a sort of family unit," Sam explains.

"It's a fresh start for both of them," Cait adds. "Before, either Claire was going to Lallybrach which was Jamie's previous home, or they were being chased by Redcoats or them on a boat. And this is them finding a place for them to start completely afresh."

It's quite possibly Outlander's most romantic season yet, at least for the first handful of episodes, as Jamie seeks to build for Claire what he feels she deserves. The dialogue is richly layered and feels more grounded now, as they are older. But don't you worry, there are still some steamy scenes. (Even in the first episode.)

So please know, this baby talk is cute and fun and all. But really, this is a cautionary tale.

Watch Outlander at your own risk! Sam and Cait can only afford so many college funds.

Outlander returns Sunday at 8 p.m. on Starz, and you can catch up now on Hulu.