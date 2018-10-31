Priyanka Chopra Is a Glowing Bride-to-Be With Stunning Fashion

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 2:26 PM
We're counting down the days until Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas say "I do."
As hopeless romantics, of course we're excited to see two mega pop stars start their forever together. But, let's be real, Priyanka's wedding day fashion is highly anticipated and may be the highlight of the event (See: the white dress she wore to her engagement party).
In case you've missed it, the Quantico actress has been revealing awing looks, proving that she's an international fashion star. From curve-hugging looks topped with modern accessories to beautiful printed dresses, the Indian-born beauty effortlessly opts for ensembles that are both bold and sophisticated. With help from celeb stylist Mimi Cuttrell (whose clients also include Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Ariana Grande), the bride-to-be wardrobe is next level.
Take a look through her most epic styles below!
Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock
The star is stunning with strapless gown, featuring iridescent sequins and see-through pumps.
Gotham/GC Images
Priyanka appears in Tribeca with a crop top and matching skirt, paired with Tamara Mellon heels.
Gotham/GC Images
For a casual day, Nick Jonas' finacé wears a red belted dress with gold strappy heels.
Article continues below
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The Indian-born star wears a sheer, sparkling slip dress with attention-grabbing diamonds to celebrate Tiffany & Co's Blue Book collection.
Gotham/GC Images
In honor a Longchamp event, the Quantico star wears a patterned, long-sleeve dress from the brand.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
The star stuns in a three-toned midi skirt from Lorod, Max Mara coat with a matching sweater, inspiring our fall style.
Article continues below
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
As if Priyanka couldn't get any cooler, the lovely lady added a funky hat to her ensemble for instant edge.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
The actress wows in a playful, white mini dress at a Baywatch photo call in Berlin.
Jackson Lee/GC Images
Between her stunning black sequin Michael Kors dress and statement belt, Priyanka once again proves that she can do no wrong.
Article continues below
Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The brunette beauty looks effortlessly edgy in this custom Ralph Lauren number.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Priyanka wows on the Oscars red carpet in a strappless, structured Ralph & Russo gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The actress shines in a plunging, sequined Ralph Lauren gown at her first Golden Globe Awards.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Emmy presenter was on fire in Jason Wu.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The breakout star looked chic as ever in a BCBGMAXAZRIA number.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council
The actress brightened up in Jason Wu at the ACE Awards.
Article continues below
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The actress dazzled in Jenny Packham at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The slit along the bodice brought just the slightest air of sultry whim and bling, betwixt the look's otherwise subtle and exquisite sophistication.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Priyanka's curve-cinching, strapless, white on white, Zuhair Murad gown—which she donned at the 2016 Academy Awards—posited a purely sensational red carpet moment for the young actress. A taste, we're sure, of much more to come.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Priyanka oozed a striking brew of understated bloom and gilded glamour in Monique Lhuillier at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Article continues below
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
A bit of blue, a touch of tousle. The Quantico actress marveled in Vionnet at Elle's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner in 2016.
Vincent Sandoval/WireImage
Priyanka looked vivacious in Versace at the 2016 Winter TCA Tour.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
When sequins work, they work. Priyanka glistened top to bottom in Vera Wang Collection at the 2016 People's Choice Awards.
Article continues below
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Priyanka popped a hip and probably a couple of eye balls in Cushnie et Ochs at Disney ABC Television Group's 2015 TCA Summer Press Tour.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Royally blue and entirely chic. Priyanka stunned in this blue Alexander Wang top and skirt at 2015 ABC Upfront.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
A sprite in soft white! Priyanka gave brunch fashion fair a run for it's money in this floral cut-out Self Portrait frock at the 2015 Roc Nation Grammy Brunch.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Priyanka looked simply flawless in a curve-hugging Zac Posen gown at MusiCares' 2015 Person of the Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan.
David Buchan/WireImage
Priyanka offered a humble hint of skin in this vintage Lanvin LBD at the 2015 Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
How to make risqué look regal: a lesson, courtesy of Ms. Priyanka Chopra. The actress wowed in this blue Three Floor cutout dress at the Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris Girl Rising benefit in 2015.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Priyanka looked far from basic in this Alice + Olivia black high-low mini at the press conference for her film, Mary Kom, in 2014.
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Priyanka stunned in Monique Lhuillier at the 2014 IIFA Awards. The gown's baroque detailing peters along the garment's line with such elegance, we almost forgot the vision that is it's strikingly exquisite wearer.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Bollywood babe, Quantico's leading lady, bnascent sartorial goddess. The actress stunned in Gauri & Nainika at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.
Article continues below
Mark Davis/Getty Images
The actress opted for a baby pink, custom fitted Maya Crispin at the premiere of Disney's Planes in 2013.
Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
The actress's baby pink Dolce & Gabbana frock contrasts marvelously against her deep makeup and dark, messily-kempt tresses. If only the 2012 IIFA green carpet knew what were to come of Priyanka's impeccably posh sartorial future...
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?