Priyanka Chopra Is a Glowing Bride-to-Be With Stunning Fashion

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 2:26 PM

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

We're counting down the days until Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas say "I do."

As hopeless romantics, of course we're excited to see two mega pop stars start their forever together. But, let's be real, Priyanka's wedding day fashion is highly anticipated and may be the highlight of the event (See: the white dress she wore to her engagement party).

In case you've missed it, the Quantico actress has been revealing awing looks, proving that she's an international fashion star. From curve-hugging looks topped with modern accessories to beautiful printed dresses, the Indian-born beauty effortlessly opts for ensembles that are both bold and sophisticated. With help from celeb stylist Mimi Cuttrell (whose clients also include Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Ariana Grande), the bride-to-be wardrobe is next level.

What Lea Michele, Priyanka Chopra and More May Wear to Their Weddings

Take a look through her most epic styles below! 

Priyanka Chopra

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

Dazzling Darling

The star is stunning with strapless gown, featuring iridescent sequins and see-through pumps.

ESC: NYFW Street Style, Priyanka Chopra

Gotham/GC Images

Twists & Turns

Priyanka appears in Tribeca with a crop top and matching skirt, paired with Tamara Mellon heels.

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Street Style

Gotham/GC Images

Statement Red

For a casual day, Nick Jonas' finacé wears a red belted dress with gold strappy heels.

Priyanka Chopra, 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection Event

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Breakfast at Tiffany's

The Indian-born star wears a sheer, sparkling slip dress with attention-grabbing diamonds to celebrate Tiffany & Co's Blue Book collection.

ESC: NYFW Street Style, Priyanka Chopra

Gotham/GC Images

She's the champ

In honor a Longchamp event, the Quantico star wears a patterned, long-sleeve dress from the brand.

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Celeb Street Style

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Skirted Perfection

The star stuns in a three-toned midi skirt from Lorod, Max Mara coat with a matching sweater, inspiring our fall style.

Priyanka Chopra, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Polka Dot Perfection

As if Priyanka couldn't get any cooler, the lovely lady added a funky hat to her ensemble for instant edge. 

Priyanka Chopra

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

White Hot

The actress wows in a playful, white mini dress at a Baywatch photo call in Berlin. 

Priyanka Chopra

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Sophisticated in Sequins

Between her stunning black sequin Michael Kors dress and statement belt, Priyanka once again proves that she can do no wrong. 

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Met Gala 2017, Net-A-Porter x ESC

Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Trendy Trench

The brunette beauty looks effortlessly edgy in this custom Ralph Lauren number. 

ESC: Oscars Best Dressed Ever, Priyanka Chopra

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Geometric Gal

Priyanka wows on the Oscars red carpet in a strappless, structured Ralph & Russo gown.

Priyanka Chopra

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Golden Girl

The actress shines in a plunging, sequined Ralph Lauren gown at her first Golden Globe Awards. 

Priyanka Chopra, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ravishing in Red

The Emmy presenter was on fire in Jason Wu.

Priyanka Chopra

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Black Out

The breakout star looked chic as ever in a BCBGMAXAZRIA number. 

Priyanka Chopra

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council

A Ray of Sunshine

The actress brightened up in Jason Wu at the ACE Awards.

Priyanka Chopra, 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Glisten and Glow

The actress dazzled in Jenny Packham at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The slit along the bodice brought just the slightest air of sultry whim and bling, betwixt the look's otherwise subtle and exquisite sophistication. 

Priyanka Chopra, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Total Sweetheart

Priyanka's curve-cinching, strapless, white on white, Zuhair Murad gown—which she donned at the 2016 Academy Awards—posited a purely sensational red carpet moment for the young actress. A taste, we're sure, of much more to come. 

Priyanka Chopra, SAG Awards 2016, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rose, Meet Thorn

Priyanka oozed a striking brew of understated bloom and gilded glamour in Monique Lhuillier at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

Priyanka Chopra, ELLE Women In Television

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

A Bit of Blue

A bit of blue, a touch of tousle. The Quantico actress marveled in Vionnet at Elle's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner in 2016. 

Priyanka Chopra

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

And Cut

Priyanka looked vivacious in Versace at the 2016 Winter TCA Tour. 

Priyanka Chopra, People's Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

All That Glitters

When sequins work, they work. Priyanka glistened top to bottom in Vera Wang Collection at the 2016 People's Choice Awards.

Priyanka Chopra

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

So Hip

Priyanka popped a hip and probably a couple of eye balls in Cushnie et Ochs at Disney ABC Television Group's 2015 TCA Summer Press Tour. 

Priyanka Chopra

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Slick and Structured

Royally blue and entirely chic. Priyanka stunned in this blue Alexander Wang top and skirt at 2015 ABC Upfront. 

Priyanka Chopra

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Picture Perfect

A sprite in soft white! Priyanka gave brunch fashion fair a run for it's money in this floral cut-out Self Portrait frock at the 2015 Roc Nation Grammy Brunch. 

Priyanka Chopra

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Strike a Pose

Priyanka looked simply flawless in a curve-hugging Zac Posen gown at MusiCares' 2015 Person of the Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan

Priyanka Chopra

David Buchan/WireImage

Cut to the Classics

Priyanka offered a humble hint of skin in this vintage Lanvin LBD at the 2015 Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner. 

Priyanka Chopra, Pilot Gallery

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Floored

How to make risqué look regal: a lesson, courtesy of Ms. Priyanka Chopra. The actress wowed in this blue Three Floor cutout dress at the Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris Girl Rising benefit in 2015. 

Priyanka Chopra

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Far from Basic

Priyanka looked far from basic in this Alice + Olivia black high-low mini at the press conference for her film, Mary Kom, in 2014. 

Priyanka Chopra

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Nearly Nude

Priyanka stunned in Monique Lhuillier at the 2014 IIFA Awards. The gown's baroque detailing peters along the garment's line with such elegance, we almost forgot the vision that is it's strikingly exquisite wearer. 

Priyanka Chopra

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sleek and Simple

Bollywood babe, Quantico's leading lady, bnascent sartorial goddess. The actress stunned in Gauri & Nainika at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. 

Priyanka Chopra

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Crisp in Pink

The actress opted for a baby pink, custom fitted Maya Crispin at the premiere of Disney's Planes in 2013. 

Priyanka Chopra

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Just Blushing

The actress's baby pink Dolce & Gabbana frock contrasts marvelously against her deep makeup and dark, messily-kempt tresses. If only the 2012 IIFA green carpet knew what were to come of Priyanka's impeccably posh sartorial future...

