Priyanka Chopra Is a Glowing Bride-to-Be With Stunning Fashion

We're counting down the days until Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas say "I do."

As hopeless romantics, of course we're excited to see two mega pop stars start their forever together. But, let's be real, Priyanka's wedding day fashion is highly anticipated and may be the highlight of the event (See: the white dress she wore to her engagement party).

In case you've missed it, the Quantico actress has been revealing awing looks, proving that she's an international fashion star. From curve-hugging looks topped with modern accessories to beautiful printed dresses, the Indian-born beauty effortlessly opts for ensembles that are both bold and sophisticated. With help from celeb stylist Mimi Cuttrell (whose clients also include Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Ariana Grande), the bride-to-be wardrobe is next level.