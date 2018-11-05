The Most OMG Moments at Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows Over the Years

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Elsa Hosk, Victorias Secret Fashion Show 2014

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

We're just days away from the taping of the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

It was just announced last week that Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts will join the models on the runway to perform during the highly-anticipated show. The performers have shared some pretty memorable moments with the models during past Victoria's Secret shows. Remember in 2016 when Bella Hadid strutted her stuff on the runway alongside then-recent-ex The Weeknd? What about when Maroon 5 performed in 2011 and Adam Levine gave his then-girlfriend Anne V a surprise kiss at the end of the runway? And who could forget when Ariana Grande dodged Elsa Hosk's angel wing while performing!

See, so many OMG moments!

Photos

OMG Moments at Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows

As we wait to watch the show on Dec. 2, we're looking back at all of the craziest moments from past VS shows over the years. Take a look at the most OMG runway moments below!

Ariana Grande, Elsa Hosk, Victorias Secret Fashion Show 2014

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Dodges an Angel Wing

While performing "Bang Bang" during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, Grande had an accidental run-in with model Elsa Hosk's angel Wing. Ever the professionals, the two continued on with the show and didn't miss a beat.

Grande later tweeted, "A Victoria's Secret angel accidentally smacked me in the face with her wings and it was awesome #goals #bangbangintomyface."

Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Ed Sheeran, Victorias Secret Fashion Show 2014

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

2 Fantasy Bras

For the 2014 VSFS, instead of having just one fantasy bra, the company decided to have two! The "Dream Angels" bras, worn by Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio on the runway that year, cost $2 million,

Tyra Banks, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2002

KMazur/WireImage

Tyra Banks Performs a Dance Routine

While making her entrance on the runway during the 2002 VSFS, Tyra Banks performed a flamingo dance routine. She then dominated the runway, giving a shimmy and a smile as she walked.

Article continues below

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, 2016 Victorias Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid Walks the Runway Alongside Ex The Weeknd

While the couple is back together now, at the time of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Show in Paris, the supermodel and the "Earned It" singer had just recently called it quits. But, but the duo proved they're total professionals as they shared a moment together on the runway.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Ming Xi Breaks Down in Tears After Falling

In a heartbreaking moment during the 2017 VSFS in Shanghai, the model tripped over her outfit, causing her to fall on the runway. However, she got right back up with the help of her fellow models and continued her walk and received applause from the audience. 

"As many of you may already know, I fell during my 5th year walking at the Victoria's Secret show yesterday. It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother's and my people's eyes," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me."

Adam Levine, Anne V, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2011

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Adam Levine Kisses Anne V

While he's now married to model Behati Prinsloo, the Maroon 5 singer did share a memorable moment on the runway with former girlfriend Anne V at the 2011 Victoria's Secret Show in New York City. During his performance, Anne walked the runway and he surprised her by giving her a kiss on the cheek as she struck a pose.

Levine has also shared sweet moments with Behati during VS shows. In 2013, Levine was spotted giving his leading lady a standing ovation as she worked the runway.

Article continues below

Heidi Klum, Seal, Victorias Secret Fashion Show 2007

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Seal & Heidi Klum Perform Together

During the 2007 VSFS, the then-married couple took to the runway to perform a duet together. The duo ended their performance with a kiss and cheers from the audience.

Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss, Victorias Secret Fashion Show 2014

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Swarovski

Besties Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Work the Runway

The BFFs shared an epic moment together at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London. The singer and the supermodel held hands as they walked the runway together, before Swift performed "Style" for the first time ever on TV.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Dec. 2 at 10/9c on ABC. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Victoria's Secret , VG , Top Stories
Latest News
Alyson Stoner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beyonce's Go-To Designer LaQuan Smith Drops Affordable New Line

Victoria's Secret Runway Show, Tyra Banks, Miranda Kerr

This Is What the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Looked Like in 1998 and 2008

Janet Jackson, 2018 MTV EMAs, Acceptance Speech

Janet Jackson Rallies Her "Sisters" With Empowering Feminist Speech

Nicki Minaj, 2018 BET Awards

Nicki Minaj to Open the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bras

Look Back at All of Victoria's Secret's Multimillion-Dollar Fantasy Bras

Danielle Fishel, Jensen Karp, Weddings

Boy Meets World Star Danielle Fishel Has a Picture-Perfect Wedding

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.