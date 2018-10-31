Kristen Bell Teases "Sexy" Veronica Mars Revival

Kristen Bell is about to go from having one critically acclaimed and fan-favorite TV show with The Good Place, to having two with the return of her beloved series Veronica Mars.

Bell stopped by E!'s Busy Tonight to chat with host and pal Busy Philipps and revealed she's getting ready for the first Veronica Mars table read. Yes, it's happening—again. And this time things will be different for the sassy sleuth.

"I'm so over the moon, ‘cause we sort of made it a much more grown-up world," Bell teased. "And Veronica's an adult. It's just going to be sexy and cinematic, it's going to be exciting."

