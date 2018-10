Texas forever.

Minka Kelly was reunited with her Friday Night Lights character at a Halloween party last weekend. On Wednesday, the actress, who starred as Lyla Garrity on the iconic TV series, posted a photo with a pal dressed up as her character in a cheerleader uniform.

"Last weekend when this cutie rolled in," Minka captioned the picture from the holiday bash, adding that hashtags #HappyHalloween #TexasForever.

Minka played the character of Lyla, who started out as a cheerleader for the Dillon Panthers football team, for over 50 episodes of the series from 2006 to 2009. She made her last appearance on FNL during the show's fourth season.