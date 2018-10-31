Khloe Kardashian Returns to Cleveland to Support Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian returned to Cleveland this week to cheer on Tristan Thompson to NBA victory.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians was spotted sitting courtside at the city's Quicken Loans Arena as his team the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Atlanta Hawks 136-114, marking their first win since the NBA season started two weeks ago. This marked the first time Khloe was spotted in the city in months and the first time she was seen at one of Tristan's games this season. She had cheered him on at past games, including during the 2017 NBA finals.

At Tuesday's game, Khloe took selfies with fans, as seen in Instagram photos. Her and Tristan's daughter, six-month-old True Thompson, was not spotted.