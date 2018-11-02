SUNDAY
NOV. 11, 9PM

See Victoria Beckham's Style Evolution, From Spice Girl to Fashion Designer Mogul

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Victoria Beckham, style evolution

PA Wire/Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock; E! Illustration

Victoria Beckham's style is something we should all be taking note of, like all the time.

Not only is the English designer—and creative director of Victoria Beckham—a stunner on the red carpet, but she always looks fierce and flawless while taking her kids to school or going to a fashion show.

Oh, and did we forget to mention that the 44-year-old fashionista didn't just magically become this fashionable?

No, she's been a style icon and fashion star for years and that's why she's the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon Award recipient.

Beginning with her days in the Spice Girlsshe was the one and only Posh Spice and clearly knew how to rock a LBD on the regular—to her current status as a fashion mogul and style guru to many A-listers, Beckham has had a long history of looking good in whatever she wears.

Seriously, her everyday style and her red carpet looks are worthy of our love and appreciation on a regular basis.

Read

Victoria Beckham to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Whether you love Beckham for her ability to do anything in heels, or the fact that her line, Victoria Beckham, and has had numerous fashion collaborations over the years, including collections for Target, Esteé Lauder and Reebok, it's obvious that this woman is a fashion inspiration.

To see exactly where the mother of four's style began—Posh Spice, we're looking at you—and how far it has come over the years, scroll through Beckham's iconic ensembles through the ages below.

Trust us, a serious case of fashion envy or fashion inspiration is sure to follow.

PS: Don't miss the People's Choice Awards airing next Sunday!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Read

John Legend to Present Bryan Stevenson With the People's Champion Award at the E! 2018 PCAs

ESC: Victoria Beckham Style Evolution, 1996

Tim Roney/Getty Images

1996

Victoria as Posh Spice in camo print pants and a black short-sleeved crop top is the ultimate throwback.

ESC: Victoria Beckham Style Evolution, 2000

AP Photo/Jens Meyer

2000

This white suit proved that Posh Spice could make any sophisticated look worthy of the big stage.

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution, 2001

John Rogers/Getty Images

2001

Holding true to her edgy style, Victoria stunned in a black and red floral gown at the 2001 White Tie and Tiara Ball.

Article continues below

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution, 2003

Amy Graves/WireImage

2003

Victoria kept it casual in a pair of flare jeans and a white tank top for the Dior Dance for Life to Benefit the Aaliyah Memorial Fund.

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution, 2005

MJ Kim/The Prince's Trust via Getty Images

2005

Victoria lit up the Swarovski Fashion Rocks red carpet in a revealing green and blue Roberto Cavalli dress.

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution, 2006

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

2006

Victoria stepped out looking like a dream in this pale blue ruffled dress paired with golden heels.

Article continues below

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution, 2007

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

2007

Victoria went from Posh to powerful in this white floor-length gown and signature bob hairstyle.

ESC: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution, 2008

Brian Ach/WireImage

2008

Holding David Beckham's hand, the pop star brings an ultra-sexy look to the red carpet, complete by patent leather over-the-knee boots and a form-fitting grey dress with zipper details.

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution, 2009

CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2009

Victoria Beckham attends the Marc Jacobs Spring 2009 fashion show in a sleek and strapless grey dress belted at the waist.

Article continues below

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution, 2012

SWAP / Splash News

2012

The pop-star-turned-fashion-designer made a serious case for traveling in style in this buttoned up mini dress that features a cape.

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution, 2014

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2014

Elegance is an understatement when describing the gorgeous white strapless gown she wore to the Charles James: Beyond Fashion Costume Institute Gala in 2014.

ESC: Celeb Street Style, Victoria Beckham

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

2016

The former Spice Girl tucked in a tailored white shirt into a beige, navy, blue and white pleated leather skirt from her very own collection.

Article continues below

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution 2016

AP Photo/Kin Cheung

2016

This dark tweed set proves that no one wears Victoria Beckham better than Posh herself!

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Style Evolution 2017

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

2017

The fashion designer embraced the chilly NYC weather in an all black outfit that included a long-sleeved turtleneck shirt and leather boots.

ESC: Victoria Beckham, White Button Down, 2018

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

2018

Victoria opted for a light and flowy look at the Azzedine Alaia 'Je suis couturier' exhibition this year in a white collared shirt, white trousers and white sandals.

Article continues below

ESC: Style Evolution, Victoria Beckham, 2018

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

2018

Today, Victoria manages to maintain her Posh persona through wearing her own designs like this white-trimmed strapless black jumpsuit.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Victoria Beckham , Style , Awards , Apple News
Latest News
Taylor Swift

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chris Hemsworth

Try Not to Drool While Reliving PCA Finalist Chris Hemsworth's Sexiest Shirtless Moments

Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Fourth of July 2018

Selena Gomez Is Never Afraid to Get Personal and That's Why She Is a Social Media Queen

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1512

See the Exact Moment Khloe Kardashian's Family Found Out About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Constance Wu

Fashion Police

John Legend,Bryan Stevenson

John Legend to Present Bryan Stevenson With the People's Champion Award at the E! 2018 PCAs

Couple Workout, Giuliana Rancic, Bill Rancic

Giuliana & Bill Rancic's Cutest Pics

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.