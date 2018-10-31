by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 8:22 AM
And the winners of Halloween 2018 are...the hosts of morning and evening TV.
Ellen DeGeneres dressed up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as expected, appearing as a fictional Bachelor contestant.
Meanwhile, LIVE With Kelly and Ryan's Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest went full retro with costumes from shows such as Laverne & Shirley and I Dream of Jeannie.
The Today show and Good Morning America both took on the '80s for Halloween. Totally radical! Hosts of both morning programs dressed up as iconic characters from movies and TV shows from that decade, as well as singers who topped the charts during that time.
And on Thursday night on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon channeled a vampire Donald Trump.
Check out all the incredible costumes!
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
The host transformed into mock Bachelor contestant Kelllly D., a dental assistant from New Jersey.
WABC
...and I Dream of Jeannie.
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
L-R: Peter Alexander and Jenna Bush Hager as Top Gun's Goose and Maverick, Craig Melvin as Coming to America's Prince Akeem, Hoda Kotb as Elton John, Savannah Guthrie as Cyndi Lauper, Sheinelle Jones as Tina Turner, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker as Back to the Future's Marty McFly and Doc Brown, Kathie Lee Gifford as Madonna (in her music video "Material Girl"), Willie Geist as Ferris Bueller, and Carson Daly as Bruce Springsteen.
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
The co-host dressed up as Cyndi Lauper.
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
The NBC star dressed up as Tina Turner.
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
The co-host dressed up as Elton John.
ABC/Paula Lobo
Ginger Zee dressed up as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Michelangelo, Michael Strahan was Mr. T, Rob Marciano was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, Robin Roberts was Dynasty's Dominique Deveraux, Lara Spencer, Paula Faris and TJ Holmes appear as The Love Boat's Captain Stubing, Julie McCoy and Doc, Sam Champion returned as Blake, the tour guide for the show's All-Access '80s Tour, and Amy Robach was Married...With Children's Peggy Bundy. The group was also joined by real-life '80s icons Suzanne Somers (Three's Company) and singer Bonnie Tyler ("Total Eclipse of the Heart").
ABC/Paula Lobo
We pity the fool who doesn't recognize Michael as Mr. T.
ABC/Paula Lobo
The host dressed up as Dominique Deveraux from the '80s series Dynasty.
ABC/Paula Lobo
Get these woman some bonbons! Here's Peggy Bundy from Married...With Children.
ABC/Paula Lobo
Cowabunga! Please welcome Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Michelangelo. Anyone up for pizza?
ABC/Paula Lobo
Michelangelo, meet Zack Morris.
ABC/Paula Lobo
Hello, [The Love Boat's] Captain Stubing. How are Gopher and Doc?
WABC
The two showcased several costumes on their Halloween show, including these from Laverne & Shirley.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
The host dressed up as Donald Trump on his NBC talk show.
Happy Halloween 2018!
