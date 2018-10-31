This Is Us' Big Change Between Two Fan-Favorite Characters

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 6:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
This Is Us

NBC

The times, they are changing on This Is Us. In the Tuesday, Oct. 30 episode of the NBC drama, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) seemed to reach a new level in their fraught mother-daughter relationship.

In "Kamsahamnida," Kate leaned on her mother after announcing her maybe-baby. She consulted her when Audio, the dog, ate a rock and potentially needed surgery, and when it came to Toby (Chris Sullivan) and his struggle with depression. The two previously had a somewhat contentious relationship.

"I think Rebecca and Kate's relationship is not so unique and I think that's what makes it sort of so universal," Moore said on the This Is Us after show. "It's so relatable."

Photos

This Is Us Season 3: See Annie Leibovitz's Stunning Portraits

Writer and producer Vera Herbert said because Rebecca is the only surviving parent, she gets everything dumped on her, the good and the bad.

"I don't think Rebecca has ever had this degree of comfort in her relationship with Kate. The fact that Kate is leaning so heavily on Rebecca, calling her for advice, it's just new territory for her. I think she's so excited about the possibility of how that might sort of translate into her relationship was a grandmother with Kate and Toby's child," Moore said.

Herbert said a huge turning point in the relationship was when Rebecca helped Kate with her IVF shot at Randall's premiere.

"It's nice to see how a relationship like that can evolve," Moore said, noting Kate's wedding helped her see her mother as a human being, not just a mythical mother.

Moore said she's looking forward to watching the relationship continue to grow, and yes, she's still waiting for that musical moment between Kate and Rebecca to happen in the "right, sort of organic moment."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ This Is Us , Mandy Moore , Chrissy Metz , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Why We Need a Buffy Sequel Series Now More Than Ever

TV's Top Paid Stars: By The Numbers

Naomi Watts, Hugo Boss Prize 2018 Artists Dinner

Naomi Watts Joins Game of Thrones Prequel at HBO

Ricki Lake Wouldn't Do "The Ricki Lake" Show In 2018

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

These Are the Best Spooky TV Episodes For a Cozy Night In

The X-Files

TV's Best Spooky Episodes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.