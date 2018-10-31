LOL! Jimmy Fallon Delivers a Halloween Message as President Trump

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 5:45 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Jimmy Fallon got back into character as President Donald Trump on The Tonight Show Tuesday to deliver a special message to America before Halloween. Emerging from a coffin/tanning bed dressed as a vampire, Fallon told the audience, "I 'vant' to suck your blood! Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah..."
Without breaking character, Fallon continued to impersonate the commander-in-chief. "Good evening, America. It is I, Count Chocula, wishing you all a very happy Halloween. That's right! I said it. Happy Halloween. It's so great to be able to say Happy Halloween again. The war on 'ween is over. I'm here tonight to reach out to the nation's youngest voters: the trick-or-treaters. But first, I'd like to talk about my costume. I'm very proud of it. isn't it fantastic? My vampire costume has been a huge success. All day long, people have been yelling at me, 'You suck!' Thank you. Let's face it, folks: Dracula's a terrific person. He's a great guy. I love his style. He wears a cape, which is basically a giant tie for your back," the late-night host joked. "Plus, Transylvania is one of our greatest allies. And I was able to save the taxpayers money but reusing the cape from my costume last year when I was the Count from Sesame Street. There were one million, two million, three million people at my inauguration. Ah, ah, ah. Ah, ah, ah."
Referencing one of Trump's recent public embarrassments and his poor diet, Fallon continued, "Let me tell you, Halloween is my favorite holiday. It's the one day a year where no one makes fun of you for being covered in toilet paper. Plus, it's the day when everyone in the country goes on the same exact diet as me. I love Halloween candy, especially Raisinets—which, as we all know, are female raisins. I also love candy corn. It's got all the food groups: candy and corn. Plus, I eat a bag of Smarties every day to make myself that much 'smartier' than everyone else."
The bit ended with Fallon answering the door for a trick-or-treater in the West Wing. "Oh, a ghost. Nice try, Jeff Sessions. I know it's you," he said. "Take a Big Mac. And Happy Halloween."
Before he transformed into a bat and flew off the stage, Fallon bid the audience farewell, saying, "I have 47 rallies to go to before the midterms. I gotta get there fast. Happy Halloween!"
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Will Daniel Bryan Be Able to Teach Lana Everything He Knows Before the Money in the Bank Ladder Match?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?