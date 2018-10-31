LOL! Jimmy Fallon Delivers a Halloween Message as President Trump

Jimmy Fallon got back into character as President Donald Trump on The Tonight Show Tuesday to deliver a special message to America before Halloween. Emerging from a coffin/tanning bed dressed as a vampire, Fallon told the audience, "I 'vant' to suck your blood! Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah..."

Without breaking character, Fallon continued to impersonate the commander-in-chief. "Good evening, America. It is I, Count Chocula, wishing you all a very happy Halloween. That's right! I said it. Happy Halloween. It's so great to be able to say Happy Halloween again. The war on 'ween is over. I'm here tonight to reach out to the nation's youngest voters: the trick-or-treaters. But first, I'd like to talk about my costume. I'm very proud of it. isn't it fantastic? My vampire costume has been a huge success. All day long, people have been yelling at me, 'You suck!' Thank you. Let's face it, folks: Dracula's a terrific person. He's a great guy. I love his style. He wears a cape, which is basically a giant tie for your back," the late-night host joked. "Plus, Transylvania is one of our greatest allies. And I was able to save the taxpayers money but reusing the cape from my costume last year when I was the Count from Sesame Street. There were one million, two million, three million people at my inauguration. Ah, ah, ah. Ah, ah, ah."