Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Star Roxy Sowlaty Is Engaged!

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 8:18 PM
Roxy Sowlaty is now engaged!
The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star said "Yes" to her boyfriend Nicolas Bijan when he surprised her in Paris and proposed on the famous "love lock bridge." Roxy, an interior designer, was apparently in the City of Love on a girl's trip when Nicolas arrived and popped the question with an 8 carat diamond ring.
Nicolas, who runs the highly touted Bijan menswear store on Rodeo Drive, posted an Instagram video about showing up announced in Paris. "I'm coming to surprise you," he said in a sing-song voice. "You have no idea."
When Nicolas showed up on the bridge, Roxy looked confused and asked what he was doing there. He got down on one knee and she immediately accepted.
The 30-year-old designer posted sweet photos from the proposal, including one of her with her mouth agape while looking at the ring. "Still can't believe this happened!!!!!!!! And can't stop crying!! You are my everything," she captioned one image.
In 2014, Roxy told E! News she wasn't "dying for a boyfriend" and instead was remaining "very focused" on her work. One year later, in 2015, she and Nicolas started dating and the rest is l'histoire, as the French would say.
Nicolas, 27, now runs his father's ultra-successful retail company. He and Roxy have had their fair share of lavish and gorgeous trips around the world together. In March, they visited Doha, the capital of Qatar. A few months later in September, the lovebirds traveled to Italy where they looked ultra cute under the Tuscan sun (and sunset).
According to her website, Roxy's love for design (just like her fiancé) started when she was a teenager and she and her sister Tara created their own clothing line called RoxTar. After graduating from University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business, she went to get her Master's degree in Interior Design from Parson's School of Design in New York.
While Roxy focuses on the interior, Nicolas' specialty is the exterior. Clients of the House of Bijan in Beverly Hills include, according to GQ, five former presidents, Jeff Bezos, and Paul Manafort just to name a few.
Congratulations, Roxy and Nicolas!
