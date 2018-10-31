14 Splurge-Worthy Knee-High Boots to Snag for Fall

Fall footwear practically requires its own closet but that doesn't make us love it any less.

We don't have to tell you that this time of year your shoes tend to be bulkier, bigger and of the boot variety. You have your ankle boots, your heels, your flats. But our most favorite of all? The classic knee-high boot.

True, knee-highs are slightly aggressive in the fashion statement department but they're a staple. You can wear 'em with jeans, dresses, skirts—pretty much the whole of your autumn wardrobe.

If you're looking to invest (not only will this shoe last and last, it'll also never go out of style), here are 14 stunners we can't stop looking at.