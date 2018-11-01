There is no doubt that Victoria Beckham has been a fashionista since her days in the Spice Girls, but since then, she also become a favorite clothing designer for her fellow A-list stars.

From Michelle Williams to Jennifer Lopez, celebrities are rocking the former pop star's figure-flattering designs all over the world, which may be one of the reasons that the British designer and creative director of Victoria Beckham clothing is being honored with the first-ever Fashion Icon Award at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

On Tuesday, E! announced Beckham as this year's Fashion Icon Award recipient and based on her decade-long success as a fashion designer, and her impeccable personal style, we're really not that surprised by the fact that she's earned this coveted title.

For those of you who don't know, Beckham started her iconic brand in 2008 and her long-time pals Gwyneth Paltrow and Eva Longoria quickly became big supporters of the brand.

In fact, the former Desperate Housewives star and the Goop founder have both picked their friend's designs for red carpet events and television appearances and look flawless each time they rock one of her ensembles.