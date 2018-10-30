The Game of Thrones prequel series just got one step closer to happening: Naomi Watts has signed on to star, E! News has confirmed.

Set way before the events of Game of Thrones, the prequel, which is still a pilot, hails from Jane Goldman of X-Men: First Class fame and A Song of Ice and Fire scribe George R.R. Martin. Goldman would serve as showrunner. There's no official title just yet. Watts, who dipped her toe in American TV with the short-lived Gypsy on Netflix, will play a character described as "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret."

The potential series is set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. "Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend…it's not the story we think we know," the series' cryptic logline reads.