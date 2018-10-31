Commoners, Rejoice! Why Brad Pitt Is Done Dating Celebrities

Once upon a millennium ago, Brad Pitt's agent factored heavily into his romantic life.

He met former fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow on set, ex-girlfriend Juliette Lewis too. In fact he has a not-all-that-short list of actresses (see: Robin Givens, Thandie Newton) that he would go on to date after connecting mid-shoot. And everyone remembers what happened when he signed on to film Mr. & Mrs. Smith with that talented and becoming young single mother.

But before that there was the blind date that launched the golden couple of the early aughts. Set up by their rather intuitive and matchmaking-inclined agents, future spouses Jennifer Aniston and Pitt knew instantly when they broke bread in 1998 that they were destined to become a thing. "We both did on our first date," the Emmy-winning Friends star revealed in a January 2004 interview with Diane Sawyer. "It was weird." Though she was careful not to share she was already considering forever, "I thought it," she said, recalling the excitement that ran through her head. "'Hmm...that's weird. That was a really easy evening. That was really fun.'"