Nicki Minaj is all about stealing the show...even if it's at her own concert!

The 35-year-old rapper is known for her killer tunes and epic performances—both in concert and at award shows—but it's her costumes that really catch our attention, and on occasion distract us completely from what she's singing.

It's not a bad thing however, because if we're being honest, we are always waiting to see what Minaj will wear to each of her shows...almost as intensely as we wait to see which single she'll drop next.

If you're like us and can't get enough of the rapper, then we have some great news for you...the "Barbie Dreams" singer is opening up the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards this month!

On Monday, E! announced Minaj as the opening act and ever since we've been trying to predict what fierce ensemble she will rock as she slays the stage.

Luckily, we have some epic reminders of past performance looks from the artist to help us make an educated guess.

Read

Victoria Beckham to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

If history has anything to say about it, Minaj will definitely go sexy and her look (or maybe, looks!) will be very memorable.

Perhaps she'll don a latex look, or show off her assets with a form-fitting frock. Maybe, she'll go old school and switch up her locks for the show, or she could simply rock a bodysuit that we could only wear in our dreams.

No matter what the "Anaconda" singer wears when she hits the People's Choice Awards stage on Sunday, we know she'll be dressed to kill. As we wait to see exactly what ensemble she picks for the November award show, why not take a look back at some of her most iconic concert costumes below?

You know you want to! 

PS: Don't miss Minaj and the rest of the finalists and attendees at the 2018 PCAs airing this weekend on E!, Bravo, Universo, SYFY and USA Network in 161 counties.

Photos

2018 PCAs: Female Music Artist Nominees

Nicki Minaj, 2018 BET Awards

Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET

Kimono Goddess

Nicki Minaj brought the heat at the 2018 BET Awards with her medley performance of "Chun-Li," "Rich Sex" and "Big Bank" featuring 2 Chainz and as you can see her ensemble choice was equally as bold and memorable.

Nicki Minaj, 2018 BET Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET

Red Hot Vixen

Red latex was just one of many outfit changes Minaj had at the 2018 BET Awards and it was such a sexy choice.

Nicki Minaj, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dominatrix

The "Majesty" singer slayed at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards wearing this dominatrix-inspired costume and we're not sure if we should be scared or in awe. 

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Risqué Referee

Blow the whistle! Minaj gave us major referee vibes during her 2017 MTV Video Music Awards performance and we're not mad about it.

Nicki Minaj, 2017 NBA Awards Live

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT

Glam Gal

Can one ever be too much of a goddess? When it comes to Minaj and her concert style, that's a definite no!

Nicki Minaj, SNL

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Mo Money, No Problems

The "Anaconda" singer actually wore a bodysuit with pictures of her face on dollar bills on it while singing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017 and we are totally here for it.

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, 2016 MTV VMAs

Theo Wargo/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

Bang Bang

Minaj joined forces with Ariana Grande at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards and both ladies slayed the fashion game with these sexy numbers.

Nicki Minaj, 2015 X Games

Gary Miller/Getty Images

On Your Marks!

On your marks, get set, sing! When Minaj performed at the 2015 X Games she channeled her inner racer chick and the outfit that came as a result was sexy and totally topical.

Nicki Minaj, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415/FilmMagic

Headdress Queen

In 2015, the 35-year-old singer took the MTV Video Music Awards stage with Taylor Swift to sing "The Night Is Still Young" and "Bad Blood," but all we could focus on was her fierce headdress and saucy costume.

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Sheer Perfection

Minaj showed off her killer curves in this sheer black costume in Birmingham in 2015 and it's so darn sexy.

Nicki Minaj

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Fierce Flame

Back in 2012, Minaj proved that she can rock a bodysuit when she donned this number on the Today show.

Victoria's Secret Performers, Nicki Minaj, 2011

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Heart Eyes

In 2011, the rapper went color crazy with her ensemble choice as she walked the catwalk and performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj, AMA Show

ABC/TODD WAWRYCHUK

Snow Bunny

Pink and white is the perfect color combo for the Ghetto Barbie creator. Plus, this look screams snow bunny and now we want to go skiing stat!

ESC: Nicki Minaj

Denise Truscello/WireImage

All Dolled Up

White locks, pink rain boots and a frilly skirt? We are so into this over-the-top concert look from the 2011 iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.!

