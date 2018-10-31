The Wildly Unpredictable Journey of Willow Smith

By now, we know that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smithdon't do other people's expectations. They don't do average, and they sure as heck don't hold back.

So why should the children of the couple who rewrote the script on marriage, commitment, success and what they share with the world be any different?

"You can't be afraid to be yourself. You have to be yourself and you can't let anybody tell you that that's wrong...My mom and me are very strong individuals, and I just know that because lots of people don't—they don't act like themselves, so they're not happy," said Willow Smith.

When she was 9.

At the time, she was busy learning her multiplication tables and being the youngest-ever artist signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Her first-ever single, "Whip My Hair," was a metaphor, flinging her hair around with abandon meaning she was going to be herself and do exactly as she pleased.