2. He First Met Biel at a Surprise Party: "We were at a surprise party in Hollywood at a speakeasy kind of a bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people," Timberlake recalls. "I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person's like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor, too. We talked that night. The DJ played 'Lucky Star,' and we danced. And then she was gone."

Timberlake writes that he didn't ask Biel for her number, "It wasn't time." But he was thinking about her after that night. Then, the first night of his FutureSex/LoveSounds tour was about to kick off in San Diego and a mutual friend brought Biel to the concert.

"My friend brought her to the show. They were with a whole crew of girls, and they all came into the dressing room and hung out," Timberlake writes. "After the show, they were all going back to L.A. and I was going on to Anaheim. I asked them if they wanted to come with me. 'I'll give you a ride, you can come on my bus. If you want...' And they did. Jess and I talked the whole way up, joking around. Before she got off the tour bus, I said, 'Can I have your number.'"

From then on, they started talking on the phone while he was on tour. Then, when the Golden Globes came around, they saw each other, "From that moment on, we started dating."