by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 8:58 AM
Have you ever wondered just how much the cast of your favorite TV show is being paid?
Well, wonder no more because Variety has just published a new report that shows how much TV's top stars earn per episode. In the report, the salaries of the actors are calculated per episode, detailing what show the star is on, what network or streaming service and what genre of show.
In the comedy department, according to the report, John Goodman is making $375,000 per episode for ABC series The Conners, the same salary as his co-stars Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert. While over on HBO (cable), Jennifer Garner is making $150,000 per episode for her series Camping.
In the unscripted category, Kelly Clarkson reportedly makes $14 million per season for the NBC reality competition show The Voice. Breaking that down into an average 25 episodes would mean she makes about $560,000 an episode. Meanwhile, for his ABC show, Alec Baldwin Show, Alec Baldwin makes $300,000 episode.
Comparatively, the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye series makes $7,500 each per episode of their hit show.
On the drama side, Javier Bardem will earn $1.2 million per episode for his upcoming, untitled series with Amazon and Amblin TV. Meanwhile, Julia Roberts is making $600,000 per episode for her new Amazon series Homecoming.
For their upcoming Apple series, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will each earn $1.1 million per episode, while Steve Carell will earn $600,000 per episode. Norman Reedus, the star of AMC's The Walking Dead, earns $1 million an episode.
As for the cast of Netflix's Stranger Things, top stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown are each earning $350,000 per episode this season. And over on the CW, the four top stars of Riverdale—Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and KJ Apa—each earn $40,000 an episode.
To see the complete report, head on over to Variety.
