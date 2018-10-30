Tiffany Haddish Has Big Plans for All Those Unsolicited D--k Pics

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 7:15 AM
Make no mistake: Tiffany Haddish is a hustler.
In the new comedy Nobody's Fool (in theaters Friday), her street-smart character completes a prison stint, only to learn her sister is now in an online relationship with a man who might be catfishing her. In real life, the single star has gotten her fair share of questionable messages from men on social media, too. "I only check my DMs once a month and I just checked it last night. There's a whole bunch of dudes that slipped in there. Not really my type," she told E! News' Ellie Lee at the movie's premiere in New York. "A lot of D pics I wasn't expecting to get."
Of course, Haddish has a plan for all those. "We'll make a coffee table book out of that! They gon' learn they lesson," she said. "Don't be just sending your thang-thang all around willy nilly!"
Haddish joked it will "be the best coffee table book" ever published, "because Imma do an article for each pic," the 38-year-old comedian said with a devilish grin. "Give my point of view."
Over the summer, Haddish joked that she doesn't "mess around" with online dating. "I wanna see the D," she told E! News. "I mean, I want to see the person—and then I want to see the D."
Needless to say, the chances of Haddish being catfished are slim. "I'm not gon' get caught up like that," she said. "You know what? I went on Plenty of Fish and then I saw the fish that was out there was fish I don't want. And then I deleted the app. I don't want to fish with those fish!"
PCAs Finalist Taylor Swift's Instagram Gives Fans an Inside Look Into Her World and We're All About It
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?