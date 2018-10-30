BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9 PM

Kylie Jenner Casually Dropped $250,000 on a Ferrari for Kris Jenner's Birthday

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 6:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kris Jenner, Ferrari

Instagram

Kris Jenner's birthday came a week early, thanks to Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian momager's youngest daughter surprised her with a major present on Monday night, a few days ahead of Kris' 63rd birthday on Nov. 5. So, what does a 21-year-old budding billionaire buy for the woman in Hollywood who has practically everything?

Drumroll please! A sports car, but not just any sports car. Kylie delivered a red Ferrari 488 to her mama's house, topped off with a big white bow.

The car's listing price starts off at more than $250,000. Judging by the social media videos Kylie posted, Kris' stunned reaction was worth every pretty penny. 

"Are you kidding me?" Kris, sporting a star-printed onesie, exclaimed in shock as she realized what was happening. "Oh my God! Oh my God!" she repeated as she held back tears. "I would have dressed cuter," Jenner noted. 

Photos

Kris Jenner's Best Looks

Kris Jenner, Ferrari

Instagram

The makeup mogul revealed she had the car for roughly two months and just couldn't wait any longer to give it to her mom. 

"I don't even know what to do. How do you even start it?" Kris asked as she got into the driver's seat. Not to worry—boyfriend Corey Gamble showed her what to do. 

According to Kylie, the hot wheels were Kris' dream car. 

Meanwhile, it seems she may have ignited a little friendly competition with her famous sisters. 

As Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comment section, "I guess I'll give her my gift later lol #ChessMateKylie."

Let the gifting games begin!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kris Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Birthdays , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's First Halloween Just Keeps Getting More Adorable

Kylie Jenner, Halloween

Kylie Jenner's Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Khloe Kardashian Gets a Cast Made of Her Pregnant Belly

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1511

Awww! True Thompson's Name Totally Came to Fruition During Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Thinks Scott's Jokes Could Induce Labor

Will Khloe Kardashian Go Into Early Labor Over Drama?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.