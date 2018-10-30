You remember "The Dundies," the season two premiere episode of The Office. In that episode, Jenna Fischer's Pam gets pretty, pretty, pretty drunk while at the Dunder Miflin Scranton branch's awards dinner.

"I feel God in this Chili's tonight," Pam said at one point.

Turns out, Fischer did quite the field research to master that performance.

"I'd never really been that drunk in real life," Fischer told James Corden during a visit to The Late Late Show.

So, what did she do to master her truly iconic performance as drunk Pam Beesley? She went out with B.J. Novak, Ryan and a writer on The Office. Novak served as her driver, and he also helped her analyze her feelings after each drink. "I don't remember a lot after that," she said about her third drink analysis. "But, I researched it. Is that weird?"