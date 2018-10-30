Bob Saget Marries Kelly Rizzo: See Photos of Their Beautiful Beachside Wedding

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 4:47 AM

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bob Saget is married! 

The Fuller House star took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he and Kelly Rizzo had tied the knot.

"Okay, so we went and did it," the Danny Tanner character wrote. "And damn are we happy."

The blushing bride also shared her excitement via the social network.

 "@bobsaget and I dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween," she quipped. "Seriously though, best day of my life."

The newlyweds shared a few photos from their special day, which were snapped by photographer Nicole Goddard. The pictures showed Rizzo donning a stunning long sleeve, lace gown by Pronovias. Saget wore a classic suit for the occasion. 

The wedding took place at Shutters on the Beach, a luxury beachfront hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. It seems like several celebrities were in attendance. John Mayer, for instance, reposted a picture from the nuptials and wrote, "Like I said, I had a thing last night. And what a beautiful thing it was. Congratulations Kelly and Bob!" 

Saget's Full House co-star Dave Coulier also commented on a picture of the 62-year-old actor and his 39-year-old spouse and wrote, "That was a FUN wedding!!! Love you guys!"

Saget proposed to the Eat Travel Rock host in November.

"We were watching Stranger Things on the iPad," he told People at the time  "And then I got up to go to the restroom, and I opened the safe and I took out a ring that I had been hiding for four days and I got on one knee. And she said 'What are you doing?' and she got very emotional and so did I." 

This is Saget's second marriage. He was originally married to Sherri Kramer; however, the two split in 1997. They share three children together.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

TAGS/ Bob Saget , Full House , Fuller House , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
