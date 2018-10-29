EXCLUSIVE!

Tour the Spooky Chilling Adventures of Sabrina House With Lucy Davis

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 4:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Welcome home, witches. 

Now that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally out on Netflix, it's time to take a deep dive into the magical world of Sabrina Spellman. Specifically, we're going deep into the Spellman house, which doubles as a mortuary and even features its own embalming room. Fun! 

What's actually very fun is that when we visited the Vancouver set, we got Aunt Hilda herself, AKA Lucy Davis, to give us an exclusive tour of the house, including the secret doors and hidden passageways that lead either to somewhere magical or to nowhere at all. 

While we're not yet sure we'd like to live there (especially with all of Hilda's spiders), but it's definitely a place we'd be happy to hang out to watch some spooky magic go down. 

Photos

Meet the Cast and Characters of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is currently filming season two, which of course Davis didn't want to spoil for us, but stay tuned to E! News for what the cast could and did tell us about what's coming up for Sabrina. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Al Roker, Hoda Kotb & Craig Melvin Replace "Megyn Kelly Today"

Richard Rankin, Outlander

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton Gave Us All the Feels—and a Grandad Dance Tutorial—on the Outlander Set

Richard Rankin Teases Perilous "Outlander" Season 4

Sophie Skelton Thinks Roger & Bree Are a "Geeky" Power Couple

Maria Doyle Kennedy Dishes on Being Aunt Jocasta on "Outlander"

Modern Family, Ariel Winter

There Are More Modern Family Twists Coming After the Big Death

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.