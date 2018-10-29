It Turns Out Cardi B and Offset's Baby Kulture Is a Total Daddy's Girl

Once again, Cardi B is getting real about all things motherhood-related.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper discussed her marriage, parenting and fashion with E! News and revealed some more info about her and Offset's baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus. There's one momentous day that Cardi can't wait for: the day her daughter says the word "Mama." But if Kulture murmurs "Daddy" first, Cardi would "I guess" be content with that.

The "Bartier Cardi" rapper told E! News' Justin Sylvester which parent Kulture tends to listen to a bit more. "She totally is a daddy's girl," Cardi revealed. "Sometimes she be throwing tantrums and I be telling Offset when he's on tour, 'Oh my God this girl be throwing the craziest tantrums.' Then when he come around, she doesn't do it."

She continued, "She makes me look like a liar, or like I'm exaggerating."

It turns out Cardi doesn't "Like It" like that.