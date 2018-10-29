What would you give up for the person you love?

For Japan's Princess Ayako of Takamado, it was her royal title. The 28-year-old officially lost her ties to the Japanese Imperial Family when she married commoner Kei Moriya, a 32-year-old shipping company employee, on Monday.

Though she gains a husband and the right to vote, Princess Ayako loses her title, official duties and allowance, and she admitted that she didn't give Kei an immediate answer when he first proposed earlier this year.

"It was very sudden, so I asked to hold for my answer," she said, per CNN. "As we have deepened the relationship including our family, friends and related people, I came to the decision and accepted this proposal."

But their love was strong enough for Ayako to eventually agree to marry Kei, offering this sweet anecdote about their first meeting, per The Japan Times: Their conversation was "so lively that it didn't feel like we had just met and that I had so much fun that I forgot about time."

And isn't that what it's really all about?

While the absence of a prompt "yes" during a proposal story would be a red flag during a normal courtship, royal romances are anything but normal, especially when a member of the royal family is sometimes required to give up everything they've ever known in order to find their happily ever after.