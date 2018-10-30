Why the Child-Star Curse Was No Match for Kiernan Shipka

Hollywood is littered with the wreckage of promising careers and unmet potential.

For every young talent like Jennifer Lawrence, who left high school to pursue acting, secured a full-time role in a TV show at 16 and won an Oscar at 22, there are a thousand people you've never heard of. Or, there are countless kids who did secure that plum role—but then that was it, for whatever reason.

Kiernan Shipka doesn't plan on being one of those countless others and, so far, she's showing all the telltale signs of being an enduring presence on screens of all sizes for years to come.

"I really just sort of experienced life to the fullest," she told E! News in September. "I took a lot of classes and worked on myself, and hung out with my friends and traveled. Having a life outside of work has been something that's been always very valuable to me."

With that sort of hindsight, as well as her attempt to give up caffeine, one might mistake her for being older than 18.