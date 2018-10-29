Michael Tran/Neilson Barnard/David Becker/Jesse Grant/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 11:09 AM
The cast of Fox's long hyped live production of Rent is here and…wow. The network has tapped Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher and more to star in the live production of the beloved musical from the late Jonathan Larson.
The musical tells the story of a group of young artists struggling to survive with HIV/AIDS an always-lurking danger.
Hudgens, who starred in Fox's Grease Live, will play Maureen Johnson, a performance artist. Hearts Beat Loud star Kiersey Clemons will play her girlfriend, Joanne. Dixon, who was nominated for an Emmy for NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, will play Tom Collins, a computer scientist, RuPaul's Drag Race veteran Valentina is playing Angel, a young drag queen and percussionist, and Tinashe is Mimi, a dancer struggling with addiction.
Fisher, also of Grease Live, is playing Mark, the central character of the musical. Brennin Hunt is playing Roger, Mark's best friend. Mario is set for Benjamin Coffin III, Mark and Roger's landlord. The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle will sing the famous "Seasons of Love" song.
Talent behind the scenes includes Marc Platt of Wicked, Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Allan Larson, Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine. Platt previously executive produced televised live versions of Jesus Christ Superstar, A Christmas Story and Grease. Michael Greif, a veteran of Rent on Broadway, is doing the stage direction and Alex Rudzinski of Grease Live is the live TV director.
Rent will air Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. on Fox.
