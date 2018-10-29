Don Arnold/WireImage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a "cheeky" PDA moment on Monday.
While catching a flight out of Sydney, the Duke of Sussex was photographed seemingly touching his wife's tush. While some royal admirers were quick to claim the duo would never show such PDA in public, others seemed sure he was patting her backside.
This wasn't the first time the soon-to-be parents have gotten lovey-dovey with each other in public. In fact, they've been packing on the PDA throughout their entire royal tour. From holding hands and linking arms to enjoying sweet moments in the rain, the royal couple has continued to prove they're madly in love.
Of course, this tour is a significant one for the pair. It marks their first tour as a married couple. They've visited Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand during their stay and end their trip Oct. 31.
To see all of their cutest PDA-packed moments throughout the trip, check out the gallery.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Invictus Games Prep
The two wear matching shirts and share affectionate glances as they prepare for the Invictus Games opening ceremony.
John Grainger/Newspix/Getty Images
Baby on Board
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Australia and headed straight to their car after a long flight over from London.
Phil Noble/PA Wire
Hands in Harmony
In their first appearance in Australia on their Royal Tour, the couple are already holding hands. This is also the first time we see Meghan after Kensington Palace announced that the Royal couple are having a baby. No word yet on the baby's sex, but after a long first day—including visiting some koalas—Harry said he couldn't think of a better place to announce the pregnancy.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Arms Locked
From the second, they stepped off the plane in Dubbo, Australia , the soon-to-be parents couldn't keep their hands off each other before a busy day second day of the Royal Tour.
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
Better Together
Meghan willingly stayed by her Royal husband and held the umbrella while he gave a speech on mental health to locals on the second day of the tour in Dubbo, Australia.
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
Rainy Romance
Side-by-side, Prince Harry took back hold of the umbrella so his Royal wife could stay dry.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Precious Moments
The couple met 98-year-old Daphne Dunne and talked critical topics like Meghan's impending baby arrival and Dunne's pink hair.
Phil Noble/PA Wire
Gearing Up for Parenthood
In probably the sweetest moment of the Royal Tour so far, the Duchess of Sussex put her hand on the soon-to-be dad. He's hugging Luke Vincent, who has Down syndrome. Luke, who has met the Royal before, asked if he could touch Harry's beard. Perhaps, this is why the Royal Couple are sharing a laugh.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Popular Among The Crowd
The Royal couple lovingly stood together and greeted the crowds in Dubbo, Australia.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
All Aboard
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talks to students from Albert Park Primary School, Port Melbourne Primary School and Elwood Secondary College while riding on a tram in Melbourne.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Power Couple
Royalty in the house! The famous pair are a perfect match while attending a reception at Government House.
REX/Shutterstock
What a Gift
While visiting Albert Park Primary School, Meghan receives a special gift from a friendly student. As for Prince Harry, he can't help but rub his wife's back during the sweet exchange.
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
OMG Moment
During a reception at Government House Victoria, the royal couple met with an F1 in Schools team from Trinity Grammar and were invited to race two miniature cars. What came next was a funny moment that left Meghan totally startled.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Hand-in-Hand
The royal couple walks hand-in-hand on Bondi Beach on the fourth day of their tour in Australia.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Beach PDA
Meghan and Harry hold each other close while sitting on the beach together.
Don Arnold/WireImage
Ladies First
They had the whole world in a frenzy on whether he was touching her butt or not!