Prince Harry May Have Just Grabbed Meghan Markle's Butt During the Royal Tour

by Melanie Camacho | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 1:00 PM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Don Arnold/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a "cheeky" PDA moment on Monday.

While catching a flight out of Sydney, the Duke of Sussex was photographed seemingly touching his wife's tush. While some royal admirers were quick to claim the duo would never show such PDA in public, others seemed sure he was patting her backside.

This wasn't the first time the soon-to-be parents have gotten lovey-dovey with each other in public. In fact, they've been packing on the PDA throughout their entire royal tour. From holding hands and linking arms to enjoying sweet moments in the rain, the royal couple has continued to prove they're madly in love.

Of course, this tour is a significant one for the pair. It marks their first tour as a married couple. They've visited AustraliaTongaFiji and New Zealand during their stay and end their trip Oct. 31.

To see all of their cutest PDA-packed moments throughout the trip, check out the gallery.

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 Royal Invictus Tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Invictus Games Prep

The two wear matching shirts and share affectionate glances as they prepare for the Invictus Games opening ceremony.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

John Grainger/Newspix/Getty Images

Baby on Board

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Australia and headed straight to their car after a long flight over from London.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Sydney

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Hands in Harmony

In their first appearance in Australia on their Royal Tour, the couple are already holding hands. This is also the first time we see Meghan after Kensington Palace announced that the Royal couple are having a baby. No word yet on the baby's sex, but after a long first day—including visiting some koalas—Harry said he couldn't think of a better place to announce the pregnancy.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Arms Locked

From the second, they stepped off the plane in Dubbo, Australia , the soon-to-be parents couldn't keep their hands off each other before a busy day second day of the Royal Tour.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

Better Together

Meghan willingly stayed by her Royal husband and held the umbrella while he gave a speech on mental health to locals on the second day of the tour in Dubbo, Australia.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

Rainy Romance

Side-by-side, Prince Harry took back hold of the umbrella so his Royal wife could stay dry.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Daphne Dunne, Sydney Visit 2018, Sydney Visit

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Precious Moments

The couple met 98-year-old Daphne Dunne and talked critical topics like Meghan's impending baby arrival and Dunne's pink hair.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Luke Vincent

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Gearing Up for Parenthood

In probably the sweetest moment of the Royal Tour so far, the Duchess of Sussex put her hand on the soon-to-be dad. He's hugging Luke Vincent, who has Down syndrome. Luke, who has met the Royal before, asked if he could touch Harry's beard. Perhaps, this is why the Royal Couple are sharing a laugh.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Popular Among The Crowd

The Royal couple lovingly stood together and greeted the crowds in Dubbo, Australia.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Tram

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

All Aboard

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talks to students from Albert Park Primary School, Port Melbourne Primary School and Elwood Secondary College while riding on a tram in Melbourne.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Power Couple

Royalty in the house! The famous pair are a perfect match while attending a reception at Government House. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

REX/Shutterstock

What a Gift

While visiting Albert Park Primary School, Meghan receives a special gift from a friendly student. As for Prince Harry, he can't help but rub his wife's back during the sweet exchange.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Startled

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

OMG Moment

During a reception at Government House Victoria, the royal couple met with an F1 in Schools team from Trinity Grammar and were invited to race two miniature cars. What came next was a funny moment that left Meghan totally startled

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach, Australia, Day 4

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Hand-in-Hand

The royal couple walks hand-in-hand on Bondi Beach on the fourth day of their tour in Australia.

PDA, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach, Australia, Day 4

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Beach PDA

Meghan and Harry hold each other close while sitting on the beach together.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Don Arnold/WireImage

Ladies First

They had the whole world in a frenzy on whether he was touching her butt or not! 

Still, not every royal couple is as publicly affectionate as Harry and Meghan. Prince William and Kate Middleton made headlines earlier this month after they were spotted showing rare displays of affection at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

 

