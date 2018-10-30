A sure sign of the fall, aside from the changing leaves, is the rash of new TV shows premiering across the five major broadcast networks, NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC and The CW.

All of the new shows we're getting as part of the fall season have debuted—none have come and gone already, so that's good?—so, it's time you told us which are the best and worst new shows of the fall 2018 TV season. We already made our ranking, and now it's your turn. We asked you to vote in polls after each premiere week, weighing in on whether you loved or hated a new show. And we only counted new shows, not revivals like Murphy Brown and Last Man Standing, or quasi-spinoffs like The Conners.