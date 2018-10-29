Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock; Desiree Navarro/Prince Williams/WireImage
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 9:57 AM
50 Cent plays too much.
It's no secret that the rapper hasn't gotten along with everyone in pop culture. Does his up and down relationship with Vivica A. Fox ring a bell to anyone?
But the feud that has everyone talking now is 50 Cent's relationship with Ja Rule and Ashanti.
Over the weekend, the "In Da Club" and "Candy Shop" rapper took to Instagram and revealed he bought 200 tickets to Ja Rule's show for the sole purpose of leaving those seats empty. "Lol at $15 a pop you can't lose, I got 200 tickets for 3 bands. #bellator #lecheminduroi," he wrote online.
Ja Rule would later tweet, "I get under @50cent skin... I love it!!! #iconn."
As fans may recall, Ja Rule revealed on social media last month that he had to cancel his Syracuse show. He promised it would be rescheduled but not before 50 Cent weighed in on the situation.
"Only 10 tickets sold," he claimed. "Don't nobody want to see that s--t, you talking about wait we get a lot of people on the walk up. Get the f--k outta here."
Ultimately, Ja Rule isn't the only artist on 50 Cent's radar. Ashanti's college campus show was cancelled after reportedly only selling 24 tickets.
50 Cent suggested in a now deleted Instagram that the "Rock Wit U" singer should "do Basement parties then it can still feel like it's lit." Ashanti, however, wasn't taking the suggestion.
"Officer Curtis better cut it out," she laughed with TMZ. "The school put out a statement to clarify it was a lack of promotion…Curtis is definitely a bully."
So what does the rest of the music community think of 50 Cent's social media posts? As it turns out, reaction is mixed.
When 50 Cent posted a meme from a Ja Rule concert, Steve Aoki commented: "This just gets funnier and funnier."
As for 2 Chainz, he had a different perspective. "Bruuuu what's wrong wit yo asss bruuu." To be continued music lovers!
