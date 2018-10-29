Man's best friend is getting a documentary series on Netflix. That's right, the streaming platform that riveted you with Making a Murderer and The Keepers is turning its attention on your four-legged furry friend with Dogs, a new six-part docu-series.

Dogs features a variety of award-winning directors helming various episodes. The series tracks six stories from across the globe, including Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy and the United States. Each episode tells the story of a different dog. See the trailer above. It's OK if you cried. We did too.

Glen Zipper developed Dogs, and Amy Berg and Zipper serve as executive producers on the series.