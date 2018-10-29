Priyanka Chopra Basically Wore a Wedding Dress to Her Bridal Shower

Celebrity guests included future sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong'o.

"It was so fun!" a source tells E! News. "There were about 100 people there."

Nick's mother gave a touching speech about Priyanka, who chatted with Nick via FaceTime at the party. Kevin Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. arrived at the end of the party, according to a guest.

The bridesmaids gave speeches and a DJ played Bollywood hits. Guests left with a swag bag featuring a mini cake shaped like a Tiffany box, a monogrammed passport case and champagne.

Earlier this month, Priyanka spoke to E! News at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection event about how "excited" she is to spend her life with the 26-year-old musician. "It's a very different feeling," she said. "I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different."

Though they haven't been a couple very long, they're in it for the long haul. "Priyanka is really happy right now. She is in full-on wedding planning mode but isn't stressed at all," an insider tells E! News exclusively. "She's just really excited to marry Nick, and they are both very happy."