Priyanka Chopra Basically Wore a Wedding Dress to Her Bridal Shower

It seems Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sneak peek of her upcoming wedding.

Three months after Nick Jonas proposed to her with a $200,000 ring from Tiffany's, the Quantico actress dressed to the nines in New York Sunday at her star-studded bridal shower; bridesmaids Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey hosted the bash at Tiffany's Blue Box Café.

Wearing a strapless gown from Marchesa's Spring 2018 collection and Christian Louboutin heels, the 36-year-old actress accessorized her look with—what else?—Tiffany and Co. jewels. Priyanka, who carried a Jimmy Choo clutch, gave fans a sneak peek at her glam look hours earlier on Instagram Stories: "My girls r in town! #anyreasontoparty #preweddingcelebrations."

Mimi Cuttrell styled Priyanka, while makeup artist Yumi Mori used lavender eye shadow and pink lipstick to add to the romance. Mimi shared a shot on Instagram, dubbing her "THE bride."

Photos

What Priyanka Chopra May Wear on her Wedding

Priyanka Chopra, Bridal Shower

Instagram

Celebrity guests included future sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong'o.

"It was so fun!" a source tells E! News. "There were about 100 people there."

Nick's mother gave a touching speech about Priyanka, who chatted with Nick via FaceTime at the party. Kevin Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. arrived at the end of the party, according to a guest.

The bridesmaids gave speeches and a DJ played Bollywood hits. Guests left with a swag bag featuring a mini cake shaped like a Tiffany box, a monogrammed passport case and champagne.

Earlier this month, Priyanka spoke to E! News at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection event about how "excited" she is to spend her life with the 26-year-old musician. "It's a very different feeling," she said. "I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different."

Though they haven't been a couple very long, they're in it for the long haul. "Priyanka is really happy right now. She is in full-on wedding planning mode but isn't stressed at all," an insider tells E! News exclusively. "She's just really excited to marry Nick, and they are both very happy."

