by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 7:30 AM
Fifteen years ago, audiences met Elphaba and Glinda on the Big White Way when Wicked made its Broadway debut. Now, the original Elphaba—Idina Menzel—and Glinda—Kristin Chenoweth—are back together to celebrate the beloved musical's anniversary with NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.
"This moment, for me, is one of joy," Chenoweth said about the special. "Even if I screw it up, I can't really screw it up. You know what I mean? It is what it is, here I am. It's nuts."
This isn't the first time Menzel and Chenoweth have reunited since their time on stage together, but it is one of first very public performance for the two in a long time.
"We have very different lives and we're each kind of doing our thing," Chenoweth said. "It's kind of like we both look at each other and go, ‘We had something that nobody else created, had together.' That's what it feels like, a familial, a ‘hey, girl, hey.'"
When viewers tune in, they'll see Menzel and Chenoweth walking out the same way they'd return to the stage for their final bows during their run on Broadway.
"It's been really moving and emotional, I think I can speak for her as well, to revisit all of this music and to see our friends and to see each other and to just have a moment to celebrate what we did together," Menzel said.
The impact the show has had, not only their lives, but audiences and pop culture, is not lost on the two performers.
"It's a beautiful thing to be doing this," Menzel said. "Everything moves so fast and we don't stay in the moment very often…It's really given me a moment to reflect, to stand side-by-side with Kristin and really take pride in something that we helped create together. You look back on your journey, where you were before and where you've come and how you got there…It's this gift that keeps on giving."
Click play on the videos above to hear from the two stars.
A Very Wicked Halloween airs Monday, Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
