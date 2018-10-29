Prince Harry Reveals His Adorable Nickname for the Royal Baby

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, New Zealand

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child hasn't arrived just yet, but the Duke of Sussex already has a cute name for their little one

For their second and final day in Wellington, New Zealand, the royal couple paid a visit to the Abel Tasman National Park. There, amid some rain, Prince Harry addressed a group with a sweet reveal. 

"From myself and my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here," the dad-to-be said. "We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place."

During yet another packed day of public engagements, the future parents proved what a perfect fit they'll be for their upcoming role—especially when it came to one little boy. 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks From Her Royal Tour

After sitting down with mental health workers at Maranui Cafe, the couple met young students from a nearby school, including 5-year-old Joe Young. 

The youngster rubbed his eyes as the couple approached and the duchess sweetly kneeled down and touched his hand to comfort him. Prince Harry tickled the shy youngster's stomach. 

"Joe was very nervous and Harry was very nice with him," Deputy Principal Monica Mercury told reporters. 

As for the newly married duke, who is about to experience yet another new stage of life, Mercury was thrilled for him. 

She told reporters, "I'm a huge fan of Harry and I always wanted him to share his crazy life with someone and he finally found someone, so I'm really happy for him."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royals , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cardi B

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, New Zealand

Aw! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Give Sweet Treats to Young Royal Admirers

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand

Meghan Markle's Best Looks From Her Royal Tour

Meghan Markle, New Zealand

Meghan Markle Nails Speech About Women's Right to Vote

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, New Zealand

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rubbed Noses in New Zealand

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Invictus Games 2018

Meghan Markle's First Official Twitter Photo Is a Tribute to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, David Beckham, Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deliver Moving Speeches at Invictus Games Closing Ceremony

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.