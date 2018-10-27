Colton Haynes looks like he hit the bullseye with Cupid's arrow on his 1-year wedding anniversary to Jeff Leatham.

Haynes and Leatham posted moving tributes to each other on Instagram with photos from their wedding day. Both men wore dapper white tuxedos with black bow ties and were surrounded by red roses. It's no surprise the floral arrangements were out of this world, seeing as how Leatham is the floral designer for Four Seasons Hotels.

"Can't believe it's already been 1 yr. since we got married," Haynes wrote. "Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband."

Another one of Haynes' photos shows the two of them dancing together wearing what looks like sequin long-sleeve shirts.