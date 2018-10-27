Demi Lovato's mom is giving an update on her daughter's health, three months after her overdose.

Dianna De La Garza is a guest on the latest episode of the Conversations with Maria Menounos podcast, during which she reveals that the 26-year-old "Skyscraper" singer is 90 days sober. "She has 90 days and I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her, because addiction, being a disease, it is work," Dianna says to host Maria Menounos on the episode. "It's very hard, it's not easy, and there are no shortcuts."

When asked what caused Demi to relapse in July, leading to her hospitalization, Dianna says she "can't really say for sure," explaining, "I really don't know."