Dominic Lipinski/PA
Meghan Markle has shared her first official photo on Twitter.
The Duchess of Sussex's picture was shared on Kensington Palace social media platforms on Saturday, ahead of the closing ceremony for the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney. The photo shows Prince Harry on the Invictus Games stage, preparing his speech for the event.
"Getting ready for tonight's @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families," the caption reads. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018."
The caption also notes that the Duchess of Sussex took the photo of Harry.
Later that same day, Harry and Meghan took the stage separately, but delivered equally moving speeches during the closing ceremony.
"Good evening everyone!" Meghan, wearing a green Antonio Berardi tuxedo dress, told the crowd as she took the stage. "It is such an honor to be here tonight celebrating all of you and supporting my husband in the Invictus Games, which he founded four years ago."
"In that short span of time, the Games have evolved into an international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness, coupled with the comradery and close net sense of community, which can only be defined as the Invictus spirit," Meghan continued. "With that said, and on a very personal note, I just wanted to thank all of you for welcoming me into the Invictus family. I am truly so grateful to be a part of this with each and every one of you."
Prince Harry later took the stage to address the crowd, which included David Beckham.
"Hi guys. Good evening, Sydney, and those watching around the world," Harry began his speech, saying "thank you" to those who helped make these Games possible. "And to the competitors goes the biggest thanks of all, you have once again left us humbled and inspired by your example, by your determination, by your service, and by your sense of humor."
The couple is currently on their first royal tour as a married couple. Shortly after Harry and Meghan arrived in Australia last week, it was announced that the royal couple is expecting their first child together. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."
