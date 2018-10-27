Halloween is still days away, but stars are getting an early start on their partying!

Harry Styles, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Jenna Dewan, Ryan Seacrest, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber and Rande Gerber were among the A-list attendees at the annual Casamigos Halloween party, held this year at co-founder Mike Meldman's Beverly Hills house. For the celebration on Friday evening, Styles dressed up in a sparkling Dodgers uniform and sunglasses, similar to the ensemble Elton John wore in 1975 during his performance at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Many guests at the party, including Styles, were spotted in host Meldman's sports room, watching the Dodgers play in the World Series.